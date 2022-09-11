Work hard to bring BJP to power in Rajasthan: Shah to party workers

In the final leg of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s OBC meet at Rajasthan, organised to woo OBC voters in the state that heads to elections in 2023, home minister Amit Shah held a meeting of over 25,000 booth workers, and visited the Tanot temple on the Indo-Pak border on Saturday.

At the Tanot temple, he announced that the ministry of tourism will spend Rs 17 crore 67 lakh under the Border Tourism Development Program to spruce up the temple complex. A waiting room, amphitheatre, interpretation centre, and a room for children are among the facilities that will be built.

Addressing booth workers in Jodhpur, Shah said that as two remaining Congress-ruled states will head to the polls in 2023, workers must work doubly hard to bring BJP to power in these states. “From 45,000 booths to 52,000 booths, the state president has made a list of booth workers of the state,” Shah said.

He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and said that he was on a yatra while wearing a “foreign” t-shirt. Shah was referring to an image of Gandhi’s t-shirt, purportedly costing Rs 40,000.

The OBC meet at Jodhpur in the Marwa region, the bastion of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, is to woo OBC voters for the 2023 assembly election, as well as for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

OBCs constitute up to 52 per cent of the state’s population, spread across 150 of the state’s 200 constituencies. 33 of these seats are in Jodhpur.

MP K Laxman, who is the president of the OBC Morcha said that the Morcha is now tasked with outreach of Modi’s policies across the OBC populations in the country. “We will tell them about the developmental policies of the Modi government and about how the Congress had betrayed them. The Modi cabinet has 27 OBC ministers,” Laxman said.

He added that going forward, the OBC Morcha will be holding meetings with intellectuals, fisherman communities, those who have benefitted from the venture capitalists funds scheme, among others.