Y S Sharmila creates buzz over possible YSRTP-Congress merger

A meeting with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar followed by a tweet wishing Rahul Gandhi on his birthday by YS Sharmila has triggered speculation about her merging YSR Telangana Party, which was formed after a rift with her Chief Minister-brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, with the Congress.

The buzz is that the merger may happen on July 8 in Idupulapaaya in the Kadapa district when Sharmila’s party completes two years. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul are speculated to visit Kadapa on July 8 and pay tributes to Y S Rajashekhar Reddy, a Congress Chief Minister who died in a plane crash.

Also Read: YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila meets D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru

Sources in YSR Telangana Party said it is “too premature” to talk about Sharmila joining or merging her party with Congress. They said she did meet Shivakumar in Bengaluru but it was “purely personal”.

A section in Telangana Congress is also circumspect about inducting Sharmila, as they believe it would be counterproductive as her father was against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and formation of Telangana.

Jagan and her family had split from the Congress after senior Reddy’s death. Sharmila had joined Jagan’s ‘Odarpu Yatra’ to meet families of people who died of shock or who took their own lives following the death of Reddy.

However, Sharmila too fell out with her brother and formed her party in 2021. Their mother Vijayamma also resigned from YSR Congress headed by Jagan and joined hands with Sharmila.