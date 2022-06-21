Yashwant Sinha is Opposition's pick for Presidential elections

Former external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha has been named as the Opposition's pick for the upcoming Presidential elections, sources told DH.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Opposition leaders on Tuesday.

Consensus emerge on Yashwant Sinha as common candidate from the Opposition. Sinha resigned from Trinamool following demands by Congress and Left. Likely to file nomination on June 27, sources say @DeccanHerald — Shemin (@shemin_joy) June 21, 2022

Earlier in the day, Yashwant Sinha quit the Trinamool Congress ahead of Opposition's meet to decide on Presidential candidate.

He is likely to file the nomination on June 27, sources said.

