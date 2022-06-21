Yashwant Sinha is Opposition's pick for Presidential elections

Yashwant Sinha is Opposition's pick for President

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Jun 21 2022, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 13:18 ist
Former external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha. Credit: PTI Photo

Former external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha has been named as the Opposition's pick for the upcoming Presidential elections, sources told DH. 

The decision was taken during a meeting of Opposition leaders on Tuesday. 

Earlier in the day, Yashwant Sinha quit the Trinamool Congress ahead of Opposition's meet to decide on Presidential candidate. 

He is likely to file the nomination on June 27, sources said. 

More to follow...

Yashwant Sinha
India News
Congress
Presidential Elections
Indian Politics

