Year-ender: Biggest political highlights of India in 2022

The year 2022 was witness to a lot of political melodrama. There were a lot of twists and turns in the country which baffled even the political pundits!

Aam Aadmi Party wins Punjab and Delhi MCD polls

The Arvind Kejriwal-led underdog - Aam Aadmi Party - effected a major upset in Punjab earlier this year as it managed to win the border state invincibly, with a tally of 92 seats. Kejriwal sensed an opportunity to make an entry and seal his victory. With the BJP-SAD alliance on the rocks over the farm laws, Kejriwal moved his pawns accordingly. He ensured his words struck a chord with the protesting farmers and planned his campaign in such a way that there was a sense of purpose and tenacity to it. He declared a Sikh CM candidate well in advance and mirrored the Delhi educational, health and power prowess, thereby impressing the Punjab electorate.

Also Read: AAP wins Punjab emphatically, Congress tastes defeat

AAP's electrifying performance in Punjab was somewhat replicated in the Delhi MCD polls later in the year. The youngest national party snatched the power reins from the BJP, which had been at the helm for 15 long years. BJP won over 100 seats while the AAP won 134.

Though it was not a landslide victory, it is massively significant because the AAP bagged powers at the municipal level, in addition to Punjab and Delhi already in its kitty. It now gives a massive fillip to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where it is yet to taste success.

Also Read: Sounds, songs and colour at AAP office as party wins MCD polls

BJP wins Gujarat, but cedes Himachal Pradesh to Congress

Riding on a massive Narendra Modi wave, the BJP performed phenomenally well in his home state of Gujarat, by plundering 156 seats, a record in itself. The prime minister campaigned stellarly, participating in long road shows and ensuring he connected with the masses. Apart from the Modi magic, the BJP, which has a formidable election machinery in the state, penetrated into the last Gujarati family by successfully employing the “page pramukh” formula.

It now joins ranks with the Left to rule a state for well over three long decades.

Also Read: Gujarat Elections: How the Modi factor helped saffron party amass a record victory

However, on the other end of the continuum, it had to face a defeat in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. The loss stressed that even the Modi magic of Gujarat was not infallible in throwing out an incumbent government in Himachal Pradesh.

For the Congress, it was an unimagined but welcome political revival. For the ignominies it faced in Punjab, Gujarat and even the MCD elections, this victory has provided it the much-needed oxygen to sustain itself.

BJP, Opposition spar over Tawang clashes

A new flashpoint between the ruling BJP and the Opposition was the Tawang clash. As India's bravehearts staved off a China threat, the Indian Parliament saw tense moments as the Oppoisition benches cornered the Modi government on the issue.

In the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Modi government as he thundered that China is preparing for a war but India was sleeping. Furthermore, he went on to allege that China has usurped 2,000 square kilometres of India's land and is thrashing its soldiers.

The Kashmir Files imbroglio

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid was in the eye of a storm as he issued acerbic remarks against the movie Kashmir Files during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). His reactions were strong enough to irk the Kashmiri Pandits community. He was forced to issue an unconditional apology.

Bilawal Bhutto's attack on PM Modi

Pakistan's young politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also a son of the deceased Benazir Bhutto, said, "Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives, and he is the Prime Minister of India," as per a Times Now report. His response was in reaction to India calling out the terror activities that Pakistan indulges in. India registered a strong protest.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

While the Gandhi family scion is on a mammoth padayatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, “trying” to provide succour and solace to a “divided India on many grounds”, the BJP has laughed it off, saying it is yet another attempt to relaunch the leader. Additionally, the saffron party lampooned the endeavour, underlining that Rahul should do a “jodo” to keep his party in order. Incidentally, as the yatra is in progress, many Congress leaders bid good riddance to it! However, his yatra garnered massive support, including former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joining hands with him.

Also Read: Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 100 days on the road

Finally, an elected Congress President

The grand old party finally got an elected president this year! One of its senior-most leaders Mallikarjun Kharge was crowned the king in a fight that had only one more contender, Shashi Tharoor in the fray.

The going is certainly tough for Kharge as he has to rejuvenate a party that is facing a lot of losses, except for the Himachal Pradesh polls. From structural changes in the party to offering an entirely different set of programmes to unseat Narendra Modi, he has to go back to the drawing room and come up with sine ingenious ideas!

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi passes the baton, Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress president

Meanwhile, 2023 promises to be all the more enticing as several other states, including Karnataka and Rajasthan are in for polls.

Miles to go before we sleep!