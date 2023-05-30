Yechury extends support to Kejriwal in fight against Centre's Ordinance on Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in the national capital on Tuesday amid the Delhi government's Ordinance tussle with the Centre.

Kejriwal has been reaching out to Opposition leaders to garner their support, so that the Centre's bid to replace the Ordinance with a law is defeated when the corresponding bill is brought in Parliament.

So far he has met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He has also sought time from Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Yechury extended his support to Kejriwal and said: "We hope the Congress, as the largest Opposition party, supports the Delhi government over the Delhi Ordinance issue, as we in the CPI(M) have."

"We will challenge the ordinance in the Supreme Court. But until then, I hope all Opposition parties can come together on this issue in the Rajya Sabha," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a joint press conference with Yechury.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an Authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.