Yechury in Srinagar to meet ailing colleague

Armed with an order of the Supreme Court, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury arrived here on Thursday to meet his ailing comrade Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami who has been in detention since August 5.

Yechury had landed in Srinagar on August 9, too, four days after the Centre announced the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status but was turned by the state administration from the airport.

On Thursday, Yechury took an afternoon flight and was received at the airport by senior police officials who escorted him to state guest house.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed Yechury to visit the former MLA.