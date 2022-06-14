Yechury writes terse letter to Mamata over meeting on Presidential polls

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday sent a terse letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a "unilateral" decision on a meeting on Presidential elections but accepted the invite, saying it stands for the "broadest mobilisation" of all secular forces to safeguard the Indian Constitution and the secular democratic character of the Republic.

While Yechury will not attend the meeting, the party has deputed its Rajya Sabha floor leader Elamaram Kareem for the meeting at Constitution Club. CPI(M) has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool in West Bengal.

Yechury had earlier expressed his reservations about Mamata's initiative to call a meeting of Opposition parties without adequate consultation, saying it would actually harm the unity among non-BJP parties.

In his letter to Mamata, the CPI(M) General Secretary referred to her invite and said such meetings of opposition parties have always followed a procedure of prior mutual consultations to enable the maximum participation of those wishing to join. "However, in this instance, we received a unilateral communication informing the date, time, venue and agenda," he said.

Referring to Mamata's remark “a fruitful confluence of opposition voices is the need of the hour”, Yechury said this could have been better achieved if there had been mutual consultation and a proper time to enable party leaders to reschedule their prior commitments to attend such a meeting.

"Unfortunately, there were only three days between the receipt of your letter and the date of the meeting," he said.

However, Yechury emphasised that the CPI(M) has consistently championed the need to strengthen the broadest mobilisation of all secular forces to safeguard the Indian Constitution and the secular democratic character of the Indian Republic.

"In line with this, as the issue is to discuss the forthcoming election of the President of India and given the fact that the President is the custodian of the Indian Constitution, the CPI(M) will be represented at the meeting by the leader of our group in the Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem," he added.