Opinion Poll predicts BJP win in Gujarat, Himachal

Yet another Opinion Poll predicts saffron victory in Gujarat, Himachal

The BJP is likely to get 37-45 seats (45.2% votes) in a 68-member Himachal Assembly, the poll predicted

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2022, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 22:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

One more opinion poll has predicted victory for the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the saffron party is in power.

The Republic TV-P-MARQ poll predicted a two-third victory for BJP in Gujarat (127-140 out of 182) with a vote share of 46.2 per cent, which is much above the 2017 poll result of 99.

Congress is predicted to win 37-45 seats with a vote share of 28.4 per cent. AAP could win 9-21 seats with 20.6 per cent, contrary to a couple of other polls that predicted up to three seats, while others could 0-2 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, the opinion poll predicted that the BJP will buck the trend to return to power. The BJP is likely to get 37-45 seats (45.2 per cent votes) in a 68-member Assembly.

If this opinion poll is to be believed, Congress will have to be satisfied with 22-28 seats (40.1 per cent), a slight improvement from its 2017 performance. AAP may get one seat (5.2 per cent) while others could get 1-4 seats.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
BJP
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

When a demotion led to a detonation

When a demotion led to a detonation

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

 