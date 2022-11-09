Yet another Opinion Poll predicts saffron victory in Gujarat, Himachal

One more opinion poll has predicted victory for the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the saffron party is in power.

The Republic TV-P-MARQ poll predicted a two-third victory for BJP in Gujarat (127-140 out of 182) with a vote share of 46.2 per cent, which is much above the 2017 poll result of 99.

Congress is predicted to win 37-45 seats with a vote share of 28.4 per cent. AAP could win 9-21 seats with 20.6 per cent, contrary to a couple of other polls that predicted up to three seats, while others could 0-2 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, the opinion poll predicted that the BJP will buck the trend to return to power. The BJP is likely to get 37-45 seats (45.2 per cent votes) in a 68-member Assembly.

If this opinion poll is to be believed, Congress will have to be satisfied with 22-28 seats (40.1 per cent), a slight improvement from its 2017 performance. AAP may get one seat (5.2 per cent) while others could get 1-4 seats.