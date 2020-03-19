Yet to get coronavirus testing kits from Centre: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the Centre is yet to send kits for testing for coronavirus. She also said that her government will request the Centre to increase the number of laboratories in the state for the purpose.

“We are yet to get the kits which the Centre is supposed to sent. We will request the Centre to look into it. We have urged the Centre to increase the numbers of laboratories (for testing for novel coronavirus infection) in Kolkata, Midnapore and Siliguri,” said Banerjee. She was speaking at meeting with representative of government and private hospitals in the state at the State Secretariat.

Banerjee also instructed the Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to urge the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) not to take long time for issuing required guidelines to private health facilities for testing for novel coronavirus infection.

“We want the Centre to give permission at the earliest possible. If we don’t get permission now then what’s the point getting it later. Rajiv ( Chief Secretary) you have to tell ICMR not to take too much time for issuing guideline to private health facilities ( for testing for novel coronavirus infection),” said Banerjee.

“If after death comes the doctor then what’s the need for it. So Centre must send us the kits and necessary permission for laboratory and other equipments,” she added.

She announced several measures to beef up isolation facilities in and around Kolkata. The number of isolation beds at the Beleghata Infectious Diseases Hospital will be increased from 22 to 100. At the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital 50 isolation beds will be set and 150 isolation beds will be set up at the M R Bangur Hospital.

The Chief Minister also said that 500 more isolation beds will be set up at a section of a new quarantine facility at Rajarhat.

As for the issue of black marketing of products such as N95 masks and hand sanitizers the Chief Minister instructed police to take stern action in this regard.