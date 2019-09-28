Yogi blames Mughals, Britishers for state of economy

Uttar Pradesh chief minister put the blame on the Britishers and the Mughals for ruining India's economy, claiming that the country was a financial power before they arrived, a Times Now report stated.

"India was the largest stakeholder in the world economy with over 36 per cent share during Mughal era and by the time they left and Britishers came, India's share got reduced to 20 per cent," Yogi Adityanath said while speaking at the World Hindu Economy Forum in Mumbai.

He added that by the time India gained independence from the Britishers, the economy was down to four per cent of the global economy, the report added.