You are leading the 'largest opposition party': TMC tells PM Modi

You are leading the largest opposition party: TMC to PM

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 01 2023, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 21:17 ist
TMC MP Derek O'Brien. Credit: PTI File Photo

The TMC on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the leader of the "largest opposition party", which is "opposed" to providing jobs, nurturing democracy, preserving federalism and controlling prices.

The party was responding to Modi's attacks on "opposition parties" in his speech in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien accused the BJP of being opposed to jobs, democracy and federalism.

"These are NOT 'opposition parties', Mr Prime Minister! It is YOU who is leading the largest 'opposition party'. Your party is opposed to giving young people jobs. Opposed to nurturing democracy. Opposed to preserving federalism. Opposed to controlling prices," he said in a tweet.

Modi in his speech said, "The social media posts of those (opposition parties), who want to come together, are getting viral these days. These opposition parties are only uniting to promote dynastic politics."

After the recent meeting of the Opposition parties in Patna, the BJP has questioned the purpose of the meet as well as the unity among the participating parties.

Derek O'Brien
India News
Indian Politics
Trinamool Congress
BJP
Narendra Modi

