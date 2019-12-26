You don’t have money for victims' kin: Mamata to BSY

Taking a dig at Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that a BJP leader from Karnataka backtracked on his promise of providing financial assistance to those who died during the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) claiming that they were goons.

However, she did not directly name the Karnataka Chief Minister.

“It is a matter of great shame that a BJP leader of Karnataka who promised financial assistance for the families of those who died during the agitation yesterday said that the agitators are all goons and there will be no assistance for them,” said Banerjee. She was addressing the gathering at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally against CAA, NRC and NPR.

The Chief Minister also said that even as the BJP leader from Karnataka did not keep his promise of providing financial assistance to the families of the deceased agitators but the trade union wing of TMC will send a delegation to extend help to the families.

“Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a poor party but always stands by the people. We will send a delegation of Trinamool Congress’ trade union wing to help those families,” said Banerjee.

“As for the BJP leader from Karnataka I want to say that you don’t have money for the families of those who were shot dead (during the agitation against Citizenship Amendment Act). You will not extend any help to them,” she added.

The development comes a day after Yediyurappa said that his government “will not release a single rupee” if the investigation proves that those killed were involved in violence.

He announced a compensation of Rs.10 lakh on December 22 each for the families of those who were killed in Mangaluru on December 19.