You must retire: Ajit Pawar to uncle Sharad Pawar

In an emotionally-charged no-hold-barred attack, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar asked his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar to retire from active politics and be in a guiding role even as he made his chief ministerial ambitions known once again.

In what was never seen earlier, the junior Pawar, who climbed the ladder of politics because of his uncle, accused him of portraying him as a villain.

Addressing a large gathering of NCP workers, MLAs and MLCs at the Mumbai Education Trust complex at Bandra, during a show of strength, he said that he has deep respect for his uncle but the latter needs to stop somewhere and allow a new generation to rise.

"I still have deep respect for him... IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics, the BJP leaders retire at 75 and there are examples of Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise...you (Pawar) give us your blessings,” Ajit Pawar said.

“You are 82-83…there is some point where you need to stop…we all would like to see you ‘shatayushi’ (live for 100 years)…you are our deity, give us your blessings,” said the 63-year-old Ajit Pawar, popularly known as Dada.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar declared himself NCP chief before EC two days prior to split

Ajit Pawar also said that he told his cousin Supriya Sule, the daughter of Pawar on this issue. “I told Supriya also to convince Pawar Saheb but she told me he is stubborn and he won’t listen…till when,” he said.

Referring to the May incident, he said: “He has resigned (as NCP president)…then why did not take it back."

Openly speaking about his desire to become the chief minister, Ajit Pawar said: “I got a lot from you…I became deputy chief minister five times..it is a record…but my vehicle is stuck there only… I also wish to serve the Maharashtra state...what is my fault? Is it that I was not born into someone’s family?”

Urging Pawar to take rest, he said: “Don’t be stubborn. I have spoken very less today….now you are saying that you would start taking rallies in future…but in that case, I would also start addressing rallies.”

Ajit Pawar also referred to the 2004 Vidhan Sabha elections when NCP got more seats than the Congress. “But the Congress was given the post of chief minister and NCP lost it,” he said, accusing Pawar.

“I don’t understand why I’m made a villain in front of people. What’s wrong with me? What wrong have I done?,” he added.

"If there is a list of capable leaders in Maharashtra, am I not one of them? Why can't I get your blessings?...We were asked to make Supriya (Sule) the (NCP) national president. We agreed.”