You will not be a leader if you don't go to jail: BJP MP Dilip Ghosh

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 30 2020, 11:58am ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 11:59am ist
Dilip Ghosh gestures towards party activists during a felicitation programme. (PTI Photo)

BJP leader and West Bengal party head, Dilip Ghosh has yet again made a controversial statement. He said that one has to go to jail in order to gain respect or become a political leader.

"You will not be a leader if you don't go to jail, if Police don't take you, then you must go there yourself. If they don't give you any scope, you do something to go to jail, only then will people respect you. There is no place for soft people in politics," ANI quoted Ghosh as saying.

 

Earlier, Ghosh had triggered a controversy by saying that anti-CAA protestors in Assam and Uttar Pradesh were shot dead "like dogs", and similar punishment should be given to protestors in Bengal.

