'Kejriwal will file case against court if convicted'

'You'll file case against court if convicted': Rijiju's dig at Kejriwal for his 'Will sue CBI, ED' remarks

Kejriwal earlier said that he will sue the CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2023, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 19:10 ist
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photos

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his 'Will sue CBI and ED remarks', saying the AAP leader would file a case against the court if convicted.

Kejriwal on Saturday said he will sue CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts.

Tagging the AAP convenor's tweet, Rijiju wrote that corruption has never been an issue for Kejriwal.

Also Read | Will appear before CBI; if I am corrupt, no one in the world is honest: Arvind Kejriwal

"Sorry Anna ji (activist Anna Hazare). You didn't know that you have handed over such a huge burden to the country," the minister tweeted.

Rijiju also shared portions of an old undated interview of Kejriwal in which he purportedly indicated that to defeat BJP stalwarts Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, at times it was necessary to side with the corrupt. 

"Forgot to mention that you will file a case against Honble court also if it convicts you. Let law takes it own course and we must believe in rule of law (sic)," the law minister said.

Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI on April 16 at its headquarters here in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

India News
Indian Politics
Arvind Kejriwal
Kiren Rijiju
CBI
ED
Delhi

