Young India does not want fifth-generation dynast Rahul Gandhi, says Ramachandra Guha

Historian Ramachandra Guha on Friday warned Kerala for repeating their mistake of re-electing Rahul Gandhi and asserted that young India does not want a fifth-generation dynast.

While speaking at Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode, Guha said that a "fifth-generation dynast" Rahul Gandhi has no chance in Indian politics against a "hard-working and self-made" Narendra Modi.

“Why did you (Malyalis) elect Rahul Gandhi to Parliament? I have nothing against Rahul Gandhi personally. He is a decent fellow, very well-mannered. But young India does not want a fifth-generation dynast. If you Malyalis make the mistake of re-electing Rahul Gandhi in 2024 too, you are merely handing over an advantage to Narendra Modi because Narendra Modi's great advantage is that he is not Rahul Gandhi. Narendra Modi is a self-made man,” said Ramachandra Guha.

Guha said the reduction of the Congress from a "great party" during the freedom movement to a "pathetic family firm" now is one of the reasons for the ascendency of Hindutva and jingoism in India.

Addressing the crowd, full of Keralites, he said, "Kerala, you have done many wonderful things for India, but one of the disastrous thing you did was to elect Rahul Gandhi to Parliament."

