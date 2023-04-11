'Your hunger strike is anti-party activity': Congress reads riot act to Sachin Pilot

Congress on Monday night read the riot act to Sachin Pilot, calling his day-long hunger strike against Ashok Gehlot government in Jaipur 'anti-party activity' that goes against the organisation's 'interest' and urged the 'indisputable asset' to come to the discussion table for a 'calm dialogue'.

The party's ultimatum came hours before his hunger strike on Tuesday accusing Gehlot of not pursuing corruption cases against his BJP predecessor Vasundhare Raje.

In a late night statement, Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said if there is an issue, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public.

"Sachin Pilot's day-long fast tomorrow is against the party's interests and is anti-party activity...I have been in AICC in-charge for the last five months and Pilot-ji has never discussed this issue with me," he said.

Randhawa added, "I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress party."

The terse statement came a day after the Congress threw its weight behind Gehlot with a similar statement by General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh saying Gehlot as Chief Minister implemented a number of schemes and taken many new initiatives that have impacted people profoundly and the party would seek a renewed mandate from the people on this plank.

Ramesh had said that the Gehlot government’s initiatives have given the state a leadership position in governance in our country. He also referred to the organisation’s dedication and determination by citing the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state.

“Later in the year, the Congress will seek a renewed mandate from the people on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation,” Ramesh said, hours after Pilot announced the protest during a press conference in Jaipur on Sunday.

The inner-party struggle resumed after a gap of almost six months, as Pilot had been relatively silent though he was trying to consolidate his position in the state unit. He had earlier raised issues of atrocities against Dalits among others against Gehlot.

The party's central leadership wanted to install Pilot as Chief Minister in September last year when it wanted Gehlot to succeed Sonia as party president.

However, Gehlot wanted his own man to be the Chief Minister if he was to move to Delhi and ensured that he had his way when his supporters thwarted a meeting of legislature party to authorise Sonia to take a call. Gehlot had also then called Pilot a "traitor" for the attempt to unseat him in 2020 with the help of BJP.

Pilot, who has been eyeing the post of Chief Minister since the party returned to power in 2018, accused Gehlot of not ordering a probe into corruption allegations made against Raje when the party was in Opposition.