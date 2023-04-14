Youth Congress chief compares Scindia to 'Ghajini' character for forgetting past statements against Modi

Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V has said that Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is like the lead character in the 2008 film Ghajini who suffers from memory impairment for forgetting his own past statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters here, Scindia's bastion, Srinivas described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a "visionary" who had warned the Modi government on issues such as coronavirus and demonetisation.

Scindia, who left the Congress in 2020, on Monday responded to a diatribe by Rahul Gandhi about turncoat leaders by saying that he was now "limited to being a troll." “Scindia is akin to the main character in the film Ghajini who has the habit of forgetting things.

Scindia has forgotten the statements and speeches he made against Modi....," Srinivas said on Thursday night.

The Youth Congress leader also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was scared after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra received an "overwhelming response". Rahul Gandhi was a visionary who alerted the government on issues like coronavirus and adverse effects of demonetisation, farm laws and Goods and Services Tax (GST), Srinivas said.

By disqualifying Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha member (following his conviction in a criminal defamation case) the government has tried to throttle the democracy in the country, he alleged. "Efforts are on to save one person.

From where did the Adani company get Rs 20,000 crore from LIC or SBI? Is PF (provident fund) money safe?" he asked, referring to allegations levelled by the Congress against the business group. The Adani group has rebutted these allegations.