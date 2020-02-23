Youth Congress launches campaign for unemployment register

The Congress' youth wing IYC on Saturday launched a campaign to highlight the issue of unemployment and demanded a 'National Register of Unemployed (NRU)' in the country .

The 'Young India Ke Bol' campaign was launched to highlight the issue of "rising unemployment" in India through a speech competition, said Indian Youth Congress (IYC) media incharge Amrish Ranjan Pandey.

"This initiative is envisioned to give a platform to the young, powerful orators and leaders who can communicate their thoughts to inspire the youth and peers and encourage participatory democracy," he said.

The competition is being conducted at district and state level across the country. The national level competition will take place in Delhi on March 23, he said.

"Unemployed students, out of work labourers and distressed farmers have erupted in protests, all over the country, against the government's inability to provide them employment. But, instead of acknowledging their concerns, the government has treated them with complete indifference," Pandey charged.

India has become the country with maximum youth population, and the government needs to understand that it cannot run the country by "suppressing" their voice, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.