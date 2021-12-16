Youth Congress protests demanding dismissal of Ajay Mishra

In an all-out attack on the Lakhimpur Kheri issue, the Youth Congress on Thursday held a protest against the Central Government demanding the dismissal of the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni.

Youth Congress President Srinivas BV, addressing the workers said that the country has understood the chronology of the BJP, now BJP's policy of 'crush and destroy' will not work. The country is demanding the dismissal of the minister to bring justice to the farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre.

He said, days before the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the Prime Minister's beloved minister was threatening farmers to 'mend your ways or I will mend you' and a few days after that Lakhimpur Kheri massacre took place.

He alleged that the Prime Minister's speeches are beyond the truth. The Prime Minister, who praised the farmers in the speeches, should tell - "why is the father of the accused of Lakhimpur Kheri massacre is not being sacked from the post of the minister?" he added.

The involvement of the minister's son in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre has been proved. Even after this, the government and the administration are engaged in doing injustice, so it is necessary to raise a voice, he said.

Youth Congress in a statement said, "The level at which the government has come down to save the culprits of the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre is not hidden from anyone. By not sacking the Minister of State for Home, the BJP high command has exposed its anti-farmer face. He also said that we will not leave them until the Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni resigns.

