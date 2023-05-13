Youth drowns during post-death ritual in Himachal

A 20-year-old man was drowned in the Beas in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district when he accidentally slipped into the river during a post-death ritual, police said on Saturday.

Gurmeet Singh, resident of Paral village in Indora, drowned at Rayali Manjheer panchayat in Nurpur on Friday afternoon, they said.

Singh had come to his relative's house for 'rasam uthala', a post-death ceremony, when he accidentally slipped into the river and drowned, Panchayat Pradhan Ramesh Kumar said. The body was recovered by locals after hours of efforts, he added.

A case has been registered and investigations are under way. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.