Zero Covid cases in Mumbai-MMR region on January 27

In what comes as a sign of big relief, no cases of Covid-19 were reported from Mumbai and the entire Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) on Friday even as the total active cases in Maharashtra has dropped below the 100-mark.

According to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department, the total active cases now stand at 81.

On Friday, three new cases and zero deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 81,37,103 and 1,48,421, respectively.

Also Read | Kid's immune response ups Covid reinfection risk: Study

Sixteen patients were discharged during the last 24 hours taking the progressive total of treated patients to 79,88,601.

In fact, the Mumbai-MMR, which comprises twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and the neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad were among the worst-affected in the country.

The first set of two Coronavirus cases were detected in Pune on 9 March, 2020 while the first death was reported in Mumbai on 17 March, 2020.

On 24 January, for the first time zero cases were reported since the outbreak of the pandemic - and now it is for the first time that Mumbai-MMR reported zero cases.