National registry’s certified Covid-19 death toll in 2020 puts Centre’s number under scrutiny

Despite only 22 per cent of all deaths having a medically attributable cause, and Covid-19 being the cause of only 8.9 per cent of those 18.11 lakh deaths, the number was still higher than the Centre’s figure presented in the Parliament earlier this year.

The Medical Certification Cause of Death, 2020 report by the Registrar General of India showed that there were a total 81.15 lakh deaths registered in that year, with only 18.11 lakh (22.5 per cent of the total) having a medical certificate for the cause of death. Of them, 1.6 lakh were attributed to Covid-19, a number higher than the 1,48,738 total Covid-19 deaths, as told by the Union Ministry of Health to the Parliament in March this year.

This discrepancy—where the certified Covid-19 deaths was already higher than the total number of deaths claimed by the central government—has once again, raised questions about the authenticity of the Union Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 death toll.

Of the 22.5 per cent deaths with medical certification, 5.8 lakh deaths (32 per cent) were caused by heart diseases, 1.81 lakh deaths were caused by respiratory system failure (10 per cent) and more than 1.6 lakh were Covid-19 deaths (8.9 per cent).

The nearly 9 per cent deaths attributed to Covid-19 is almost the same proportion of estimated excess deaths in India in 2020, as calculated by two independent studies including one by the World Health Organization.

“The absolute Covid-19 deaths of 160,000 is greater than the confirmed Covid-19 deaths of around 150,000 in 2020, even though the MCCD document vastly under-reports (only 1.8 million deaths out of an estimated 10 million national total). So, another Government of India's own source shows that official Covid-19 deaths have been under-reported in 2020,” Prabhat Jha, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto and who was not associated with the RGI report, told DH over email.

In the past few months, several studies including one led by Jha and another by the World Health Organisation estimated India’s excess deaths between 3.2 to 4.74 million during the two pandemic years.

The Union health ministry, however, denied the conclusion of both the studies, arguing flawed methodologies. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya even aired India’s objections on the WHO report at the World Health Assembly last week.

The ministry said the RGI’s Civil Registration System (CRS) that documented 4,74,000 excess registered deaths in 2020 over the count in 2019 should be viewed as “authentic data” on deaths, claiming that CRS in 2020 had registered 99.9 per cent deaths—a claim questioned by the experts.

“We need a question in the September 2022 census. Was there a death in the house from January 1, 2019, onwards? If yes, pleas share the age, sex, and date of death,” said Jha, who had earlier led the Million Death Study to understand India’s diseased pattern.

Even after a decade India’s progress in medical attribution of deaths remained sluggish: in 2010, the medical attribution was 20.2 per cent, while in 2020 it was just 22.5 per cent. In 2019 and 2018, medical attributions were only for 20.7 per cent and 21.1 per cent deaths respectively.

In only eight states and union territories, more than 50 per cent of the registered deaths were medically certified.

“The MCCD relies mostly on urban hospitals in some states. It is not representative of the whole of India. Getting to 100 per cent coverage of MCCD will likely not be possible until far more deaths shift to occurring in facilities, which is still decades away,” Jha said.