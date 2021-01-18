National security issues reduced to 'TRP tamasha': Mehbooba Mufti

National security issues reduced to TRP tamasha: Mufti

The PDP president was reacting to purported Whatsapp messages between editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami and former CEO of BARC P D Dasgupta

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 18 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 21:40 ist
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. Credit: PTI Photo

National security and issues of monumental importance have been “reduced to a TRP tamasha”, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Monday.

The PDP president was reacting to purported Whatsapp messages between editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami and former CEO of BARC P D Dasgupta that were reportedly part of supplementary charge sheet filed by Mumbai police in the TRP scam case

“Today we stand vindicated that it was done to benefit a particular party in the elections & not to avenge the martyrs of Pulwama attack,” she claimed, referring to Balakot airstrikes.

“National security & issues of monumental importance have been reduced to a TRP tamasha that benefits BJP & creates false narratives. Masses are conditioned to believe fake news, hate imagined enemies within & outside the country. Nation wants to know who will pay the price for this?” Mehbooba said in another tweet. 

