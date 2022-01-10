National Youth Parliament organises two-day Budget Dialogues 2022

The National Youth Parliament (NYP) has organised two-day Budget Dialogues 2022, where 150 selected school students from across India will prepare the Union Budget.

“Through Budget Dialogues 2022, we wish to harness the creative and entrepreneurial instinct of India’s youth to transform India into the land of our dreams,” Kartikeya Goel, Founder & President of NYP, said in a statement.

More than 5,000 students from over 100 schools across India had participated in the preliminary stages. Among them, the best 150 students have been selected as Youth Parliamentarians. These Youth Parliamentarians have been assigned different ministries and have been mandated to present a budget from the perspective of the youth, he said.

Guided by a set of experts, these Youth Parliamentarians have done their research and will present their budgets at a two-day event on January 10 and 11. Their proposals will be debated, deliberated and finally, the budget prepared by the youth of India shall be passed. A copy of this budget shall also be presented to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide the Indian government with the perspective of the youth on the budget, he said.

Founded in 2019 by Kartikeya Goel, NYP is an initiative to give the youth in India a platform to discuss, debate and deliberate on social, economic, and political issues. NYP believes that such debate allows for a better appreciation of complex issues by the youth and the politicians. It also has the power to create new ideas and policies which are inclusive and implementable, the statement added.

