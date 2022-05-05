Coronavirus News Live: Mumbai's Dharavi reports first Covid-19 case since March 17
Coronavirus News Live: Mumbai's Dharavi reports first Covid-19 case since March 17
updated: May 05 2022, 08:31 ist
India, on Wednesday, reported 3,205 new coronavirus infections, pushing the number of active cases to 19,509 and the overall tally to 4,30,88,118. Stay tuned for latest updates.
07:53
Mumbai's Dharavi reports first Covid-19 case since March 17
Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi reported a new coronavirus case on Wednesday, its first infection since March 17, a Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) official said. The official said the slum-dominated area, once a coronavirus hotspot, has witnessed the first coronavirus infection since March 17.
07:25
Novavax files for authorization of Covid-19 shot among adolescents in Britain
Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it had filed an application with Britain's drugs regulator for the authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine among adolescents aged 12 and older.
Britain had in February cleared the two-dose vaccine, Nuvaxovid, for use in adults amid a spike in cases fueled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
07:25
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive Wednesday for Covid-19 and will shift to a virtual work schedule, the State Department said
Mumbai's Dharavi reports first Covid-19 case since March 17
Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi reported a new coronavirus case on Wednesday, its first infection since March 17, a Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) official said. The official said the slum-dominated area, once a coronavirus hotspot, has witnessed the first coronavirus infection since March 17.
Novavax files for authorization of Covid-19 shot among adolescents in Britain
Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it had filed an application with Britain's drugs regulator for the authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine among adolescents aged 12 and older.
Britain had in February cleared the two-dose vaccine, Nuvaxovid, for use in adults amid a spike in cases fueled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive Wednesday for Covid-19 and will shift to a virtual work schedule, the State Department said