Coronavirus News Live: US FDA limits use of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine for adults
updated: May 06 2022, 08:01 ist
India reported 3,275 new Covid-19 infections, on Thursday, showing a definite hike in cases. Stay tuned for updates.
07:47
Omicron as severe as other Covid variants: Study
The Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, according to a preprint version of a large USstudy that counters assumptions in other studies that it was more transmissible but less severe.
07:44
Beijing reports 55 new symptomatic Covid cases, 17 new asymptomatic cases for May 5
Beijingreported 55 new symptomatic Covid-19 cases for May 5, up from 42 cases a day earlier, state television said on Friday.
China's capital also recorded 17 asymptomatic cases, versus eight a day earlier, it said.
07:43
US FDA limits use of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine for adults
The USFood and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it was limiting the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for adults due to the risk of a rare and potentially life-threatening side effect.
