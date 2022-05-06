Coronavirus News Live: US FDA limits use of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine for adults

  • updated: May 06 2022, 08:01 ist
India reported 3,275 new Covid-19 infections, on Thursday, showing a definite hike in cases. Stay tuned for updates.
  • 07:47

    Omicron as severe as other Covid variants: Study

    The Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, according to a preprint version of a large USstudy that counters assumptions in other studies that it was more transmissible but less severe.

  • 07:44

    Beijing reports 55 new symptomatic Covid cases, 17 new asymptomatic cases for May 5

    Beijingreported 55 new symptomatic Covid-19 cases for May 5, up from 42 cases a day earlier, state television said on Friday.

    China's capital also recorded 17 asymptomatic cases, versus eight a day earlier, it said.

  • 07:43

    US FDA limits use of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine for adults

    The USFood and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it was limiting the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for adults due to the risk of a rare and potentially life-threatening side effect.