News Live: Rajasthan cabinet to have 12 new faces, 5 from Sachin Pilot camp
News Live: Rajasthan cabinet to have 12 new faces, 5 from Sachin Pilot camp
updated: Nov 21 2021, 07:44 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world!
07:15
How farmers, organized and well funded, faced down Modi
Om Prakash relied on relatives and neighbors to tend his wheat and vegetable fields. He ate food donated by sympathizers at home and abroad. When he felt feverish, he turned to volunteer medical workers huddled, like him, near a noisy overpass for months, through heat and cold and a deadly viral outbreak.
Major concerns among minorities over Karnataka's proposed Bill against conversions
If food is distributed to the masses on Christmas and there happens to be any Hindu in the group, will it be construed as luring the person into Christianity? Or, if a child carries home a school calendar with the picture of Jesus on it, will it be grounds for implication of attempts to conversion?
How farmers, organized and well funded, faced down Modi
Om Prakash relied on relatives and neighbors to tend his wheat and vegetable fields. He ate food donated by sympathizers at home and abroad. When he felt feverish, he turned to volunteer medical workers huddled, like him, near a noisy overpass for months, through heat and cold and a deadly viral outbreak.
Read more
Major concerns among minorities over Karnataka's proposed Bill against conversions
If food is distributed to the masses on Christmas and there happens to be any Hindu in the group, will it be construed as luring the person into Christianity? Or, if a child carries home a school calendar with the picture of Jesus on it, will it be grounds for implication of attempts to conversion?
Read more
Rajasthan cabinet to have 12 new faces, 5 from Sachin Pilot camp
The new Rajasthan cabinet will see 12 new faces, including five from the Sachin Pilot camp, in the reshuffle slated on Sunday, sources said.
Read more