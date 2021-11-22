News Live: Grenade blast in Pathankot army camp

Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world!
08:16
One killed, more than 20 injured as SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin
More than 20 people were injured when an SUV drove through a crowded Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, the local police chief said, and at least one person was killed, a local CBS affiliate reporter tweeted.
Candidates from far-right, left parties ahead in Chile presidential race
Two men on polar opposites of Chile's political spectrum took a convincing lead in a first-round presidential election Sunday, two years after protests that set the country on the path to constitutional change.
With 65 percent of votes counted, far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast, 55, of the Republican Party, was ahead with 28.4 percent of the vote, followed by leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, 35, of the Approve Dignity alliance with 24.9 percent, the Servel electoral service said. (AFP)
07:38
Over 24 people lost their lives due to heavy rains in Karnataka: CMO
A total of 24 people lost their lives due to heavy rain in Karnataka. Crop damage at over 5 hectares of land. As many as 658 houses were completely damaged while 8,495 homes were partially damaged. At least 191 livestock were reported dead: CMO
07:38
Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 352 (overall) in the 'very poor' category,
Grenade blast in Pathankot army camp
A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate of an army camp in Punjab's Pathankot,ANIreported.
