Nations' actions during a crisis determines how the world really perceives them: Jaishankar

The actions of the nations during crisis determines how the world really perceives them, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, taking a not-so-subtle dig at China, which moved to expand its territorial claim along the Line of Control amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Jaishankar said that the actions of certain nations had brought up many of the risks inherent in the current global economy. “Consequently, concerns about supply chains are sought to be mitigated at the very least through greater emphasis on their diversification and resilience,” said, speaking at a roundtable meeting of ASEAN-Indian Network of Think-Tanks.

“As we come out of this pandemic, let us be clear on one fact. The world will never be the same again,” said Jaishankar. “That means new thinking, fresh ideas, more imagination and greater openness. We need to go beyond orthodoxies, whether of trade, politics or security.”

The External Affairs Minister did not directly refer to China, which continued its expansionist moves, not only along its disputed boundary with India in eastern Ladakh but also in the South China Sea, the East China Sea and Taiwan Strait, even when the Covid-19 virus spread from the communist country causing a pandemic around the world and a global economic crisis.

He, however, tacitly referred to the lack of adequate response by the Chinese Government to the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan in December 2019, just as the communist country’s all-weather ally Pakistan has since long been living in denial about the menace of terrorism.

“In fact,” he said, “what the pandemic has brought out is the indivisible aspect of human existence that underpins globalization.”

“Whether it is climate change, terrorism or indeed pandemics, these are not challenges where those affected have a choice. The limitations of purely national responses or sometimes living in denial have become evident,” Jaishankar said, adding: “It, therefore, underlines the need for the international community to work together much more sincerely in search of collective solutions.”

He, however, also noted that that just when multilateralism had been most in demand, it had not risen to the occasion.