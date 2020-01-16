Nationwide human chains against CAA, economic policies on Jan 30

Coming in support of the anti-CAA protesters, students' protests and economic policies of the Narendra Modi government, a joint group of over 100 organisations will organise human chains across the country on January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, coinciding with a call by Opposition parties.

In Delhi, the plan is to organise a human chain at Raj Ghat though a final decision has not been taken yet. While admitting that Delhi is in an election season, the organisers want parties like Congress and AAP to keep electoral considerations apart and join the protest in unison to send a message across the country.

The Jan Ekta Jan Adhikaar Andolan (JEJAA), which consists of 111 organisations belonging to tribals, students, workers, lawyers and disabled among others, will also observe January 23, the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, as 'Save Democracy Day' while it will also organise reading of the Preamble of the Constitution in mass meetings at district level on January 26, the Republic Day.

JEEJA consists of organisations like Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch, Progressive Writers Association, National Alliance of People's Movement, CITU, DYFI, SFI, AISA, AISF, AITUC, All India Bank Employees Association, Lawyers Collective, NCPRI, All India Forum for Right to Education, All India Coal Workers' Federation, All India Agriculture Workers Union and Bhoomi Adhikar Andolan among others.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the working group meeting of JEJAA here recently.

The organisations are planning to have public meetings at the block level on January 23 while it is planning mass meetings on January 26. On January 30, the organisers plan human chains to "expose the communal RSS agenda of Hindu Rashtra to save the secular fabric of the country". The JEJAA constituents will organise massive human chains across the country at state and district level.

"This is the time for all of us to stand together to protect the Constitution and ethos of India. We know the elections are scheduled in Delhi but we want all to come together keeping aside political considerations on a single platform," JEJAA Coordination Committee member P Krishnaprasad, also Finance Secretary of All India Kisan Sabha told DH.

The JEJAA is demanding the repeal of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NRC) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), stopping privatisation of public sector undertakings, including railways, defence, power sectors and basic services and addressing growing unemployment. They are also protesting against the "state-sponsored attack" on students and commercialisation of education.