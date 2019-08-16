Natural calamities: Death toll in Kerala reaches 111

The death toll in the natural calamities in Kerala, since August 8, reached 111 on Friday.

Three bodies, including that of two children, were recovered from the landslide-hit Kavalapara of Malappuram district on Friday.

As many as 31 people are still missing and the figure includes over 20 in Kavalappara alone.

In Wayanad's Puthumala, seven people are still missing and in the past three days, the search operations have found no bodies. The authorities are exploring the use of advanced tools to trace any bodies beneath the debris.

Though the government has announced that search operations would continue till the last missing person is found, rescue workers are sceptical as the landslide had occurred in a vast area.

Meanwhile, the state didn't see heavy rain on Friday. Apart from some low lying areas of Kuttanad, floodwaters have receded from almost all areas.

About 1.45 lakh people are still housed in relief camps as it would take days to clean and restore the flood-hit houses.