Navjot Singh Sidhu kicks up row by wearing shawl bearing religious symbols

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday asked Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to tender an apology for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Sikh community by wearing a shawl bearing some religious symbols.

The Jathedar of the Akal Takht, supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, described Sidhu's act as “highly unfortunate and against the traditions of Sikh tenets”.

He said the sentiments of Sikh community were hurt by this act of Sidhu.

“He should immediately apologise,” Singh said.

The Akal Takht Jathedar said he had received complaints from some members of the community, drawing his attention in this regard.

The Congress MLA from Amritsar East allegedly wore the shawl having embroidery of Sikh religious symbols “ik omkar and khanda”.

He had uploaded a video on his YouTube channel 'Jittega Punjab' a few days ago in which he could be seen wearing the shawl during a meeting with some farmers in a village in Jalandhar.