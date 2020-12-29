Sidhu in row after wearing shawl with religious symbols

Navjot Singh Sidhu kicks up row by wearing shawl bearing religious symbols

The Jathedar of the Akal Takht, supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, described Sidhu's act as 'highly unfortunate and against the traditions of Sikh tenets'

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • Dec 29 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 22:53 ist
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: PTI Photo

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday asked Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to tender an apology for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Sikh community by wearing a shawl bearing some religious symbols.

The Jathedar of the Akal Takht, supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, described Sidhu's act as “highly unfortunate and against the traditions of Sikh tenets”.

He said the sentiments of Sikh community were hurt by this act of Sidhu.

“He should immediately apologise,” Singh said. 

The Akal Takht Jathedar said he had received complaints from some members of the community, drawing his attention in this regard.

The Congress MLA from Amritsar East allegedly wore the shawl having embroidery of Sikh religious symbols “ik omkar and khanda”.

He had uploaded a video on his YouTube channel 'Jittega Punjab' a few days ago in which he could be seen wearing the shawl during a meeting with some farmers in a village in Jalandhar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Congress
Sikhs

What's Brewing

Five new rules that will have an impact on your wallet

Five new rules that will have an impact on your wallet

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

Trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

Trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

 