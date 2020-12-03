'Navy alive to various threats in maritime domain'

Navy alive to various threats in maritime domain: Admiral Karambir Singh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2020, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 15:13 ist
Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh addresses a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, he said the Navy has a standard operating procedure in case there is any infringement in the Indian Ocean region, in a veiled reference to the Chinese challenge.

Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Navy chief said the Indian Navy's surveillance aircraft P-8I and Heron drones are deployed in the region.

"Whatever we are doing is in close coordination with the Army and the Indian Air Force," he said.

India and China are locked in a border row in eastern Ladakh for nearly seven months which was triggered by the Chinese military's aggressive behaviour.

On the overall challenge facing the country in the maritime domain, Admiral Singh said the Indian Navy is determined to stand steadfast in these testing times.

Talking about the proposed maritime theatre command, he said work is in progress and its shape will come out after sometime.

The Navy chief said enhancing the underwater capability of the country has been a focus of the Indian Navy.

On induction of a third aircraft carrier, he said the Navy is absolutely clear about its requirement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Navy
China
Line of Actual Control

What's Brewing

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

Maradona loved basketball; its stars loved him, too

Maradona loved basketball; its stars loved him, too

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

In Pics: 5 key moments for Malayalam films in 2020

In Pics: 5 key moments for Malayalam films in 2020

'Centre never said whole country will be vaccinated'

'Centre never said whole country will be vaccinated'

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Regulation by stealth

Regulation by stealth

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

 