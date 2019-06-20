Navy deploys warships in the Arabian Gulf

The Indian Navy has deployed two of its warships in the Arabian Gulf region to provide a sense of security to Indian flagged vessels operating through the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The deployment of INS Chennai and INS Sunayana comes in the wake of recent attacks on two foreign oil tankers in that area amidst escalating tension between USA and Iran.

“Indian Naval Ships Chennai and Sunayna have been deployed in the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf to undertake maritime security operations. In addition, aerial surveillance by IN aircraft (P8-I) is also being undertaken in the area,” an Indian Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

The navy's information fusion centre, located at Gurugram, keeps a close watch on the movement of ships in the region.

After a holistic review of the situation, the Director General - Shipping last week issued two advisories on June 13th and 16th to all Indian-flagged vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian/ Arabian Gulf region asking them to undertake appropriate protection measures, said the navy spokesperson.

The gulf deployment takes place on the eve of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to India between June 25-27 during which regional issues would be discussed between the two countries. It will be the first high-level engagement with the USA after elections in India.