Navy rescues over 14,000 people from Maha, K'taka & Goa

The Indian Navy has rescued over 14,000 people from flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka in last seven days, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Under the operation 'Varsha Rahat', 41 Navy teams were deployed in difficult terrains and weather conditions of the three states where they used advanced light helicopters and also boats to reach the marooned areas, he said.

"In one of the historic operations held in this area in last three decades, our teams rescued 11,124 people from Maharashtra and Goa, and 3,115 from Karnataka's flood-hit areas," Rear Admiral Philipose Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area, told reporters in Vasco town near here.

The Navy's aircraft dropped 1,305 kg of relief material in Karnataka and 1,890 kg in Maharashtra, helping around 5,000 flood victims, he said.

The naval teams were deployed at Kolhapur and Sangli districts in Maharashtra, Belgaum and Hampi in Karnataka, and villages of Mapusa, Pernem, Karnali and Narela in Goa.

The Goa naval area also deployed six teams, comprising 40 personnel including divers, in Kolhapur, and 12 divers in North Goa district, the official said.

Total 17 helicopter sorties were conducted for 34 hours since August 7 in Belgaum and surrounding areas where 2,517 people were rescued, including 138 from marooned areas by using advanced light helicopters, he said.

Besides, seven sorties were undertaken by Dornier aircraft to help in the relief operation.

Since the airport in Kolhapur is situated at a height, it was used as a base for rescue operations in the surrounding areas affected by floods following heavy rains, he said.

"The proximity of flood-hit areas of these states to the naval base in Goa helped in quick response due to which our teams reached there in record time," he added.