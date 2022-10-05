Navy to induct India's 1st passenger drone

Indian Army will soon induct a drone that can carry human beings.

A Pune-based defence manufacturing start-up company has developed this heavy-lift utility drone known as 'Varuna'. The drone has been made keeping in mind the requirements of the Indian Navy.

'Varuna' can transfer storage and personnel between sailing warships.

Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited is the start-up behind this drone. The company claims that the drone can carry weight up to 130 kg, and can cover 25 km in just 30 minutes.

The drone can be remote-controlled or can be flown automatically on pre-determined routes.

The passenger drone can be used for evacuation in accidents, used as an air ambulance and help in emergency situations where it's difficult for human beings to reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)