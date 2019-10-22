Navy vigil to ensure 26/11 doesn't recur: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is greeted as he arrives for the Naval Commanders conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Also seen is Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh. Photo/PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Navy has maintained vigilance to ensure that 26/11 is not repeated.

"India has never been the aggressor but its armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to those who cast evil eyes on us," the minister added while addressing the media at the Naval Commanders conference.

Responding to Pakistan's unprovoked firing, the Indian Army on Sunday launched heavy artillery attacks targeting at least four terror camps and several Pakistani military positions opposite the Tangadhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. 

