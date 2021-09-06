'Navy's indigenisation to aid $5 tn economy dream'

Navy's indigenisation will help India's march towards $5 trillion economy: Kovind

Kovind also said that the Indian Navy was a prominent force in the Indian Ocean region

DHNS
Panaji,
  Sep 06 2021, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 16:27 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind inspects the guard of honor during an event to present the President's Colour to Naval Aviation, at INS Hansa in Goa. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Navy’s thrust on indigenisation will help the country’s march towards becoming a five trillion-dollar economy, President of India Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

Kovind, who was in Goa to present the President’s Colour to Indian Naval Aviation, also said that no country could aspire to become an economic or regional powerhouse while being dependent on defence imports.

“As we move towards becoming a five trillion dollar economy, we must remember that no country can aspire to become an economic or regional powerhouse, while being dependent on imports to defend itself,” the President said.

“The Indian Navy has been at the forefront of indigenisation and this is well reflected in the Navy’s current and future acquisition plans, which are powered by indigenisation. In pursuance of the Government of India’s vision of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, Indian Naval Aviation has also made steady progress in consonance with the ‘Make in India’ drive,” he also said.

Kovind also said that the Indian Navy was a prominent force in the Indian Ocean region while singling out the armed force’s role in Covid outreach and assistance efforts.

“While the natural tendency during Covid-19 pandemic was to look inwards, India and the Indian Navy have looked outwards. The Navy was a key instrument of India’s Covid outreach, delivering assistance and support to our maritime neighbours and partners in the Indian Ocean Region,” the President said.

“I have no doubt that the prompt and effective deployment of the Indian Navy in the time of crisis, has underscored India’s vision of being the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ and ‘First Responder’ in our region,” he added.

