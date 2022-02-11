Navy's Presidential Fleet review in Vizag on Feb 21, Milan exercise from Feb 26

More than 60 ships and submarines, and over 50 aircraft would line up on the shores of Visakhapatnam on February 21 for a Presidential Fleet Review during which President Ramnath Kovind would review the entire naval fleet.

The fleet review will be followed by a multi-nation naval exercise named Milan between Feb 26 and March 4 in which around 45 countries may participate.

The 2022 edition of Milan - an exercise that grew in its scale and scope in the last 25 years - is likely to witness its largest ever participation, with more than 45 countries to send their warships and delegations.

"This edition of Milan will focus on exercises at sea in surface, sub-surface and air domains including weapon firings," said an official.

To be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 26, the Milan 2022 will also have an international maritime seminar, demonstration of deep submergence rescue vessels and a city parade in its harbour phase, before the ships sail out for the sea phase of the exercise between March 1-4.

A week before the City of Destiny would witness another big show when President Ramnath Kovind – the Supreme Commander of the armed forces – will review the fleet.

A Fleet Review is usually conducted once during the tenure of the President. Post – Independence till date, 11 Presidential Fleet Reviews have been conducted by the Indian Navy, of which two have been International Fleet Reviews (2001 and 2016).

“In terms of significance, the Navy’s Presidential review is second only to the Republic Day Parade,” said an official.

More than 60 ships and submarines including the platforms of Indian Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India and National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai would take part in the review.

As part of the PFR, all ships will be anchored in a formation of four precise columns. The President would review them by ‘steaming past’ embarking on the ‘Presidential Yacht’. Each ship would render a salute to the Supreme Commander as the yacht sails past. Naval aircraft would simultaneously fly overhead the formation rendering their salute.

The last such flee review happened in 2016. It was also the second international fleet review hosted by the Indian Navy.

