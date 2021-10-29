Nawab Malik demands arrest of Fashion TV head Kashiff Khan

Identifying the “bearded man” on board the Cordelia cruise liner during the 2-3 October raid as Fashion TV India head Kashiff Khan, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik demanded his immediate arrest in the case as he was the chief organiser of the event.

“I spoke of a bearded man being on board the Cordelia cruise ship and dancing with a girl…he is Kashiff Khan, the India head of Fashion TV,” Malik told reporters on Friday.

“Kashiff Khan runs drugs racket, sex racket and pornographic racket,” Malik said, reassessing that the “bearded man” was present in the Mumbai-Goa cruise.

According to him, Kashiff Khan is a close friend of NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Malik wanted to know as to why Wankhede let the “bearded man” off though who was the organiser of the party.

“We came to know, rather from the NCB, that they were planning the raid for around a month…during the course of this one month of planning and investigations, was the NCB not aware as to who had organised the (rave) party,” Malik said.

Wankhede, however, refused to comment on the charges. “Absolutely it is a lie…law will take its own course,” Wankhede said in his brief comments.

Wankhede’s wife and Marathi actress Kranti Redkar said: “I can’t react everyday to the rubbish someone throws at the media. I have more constructive work to do . Will only go legally henceforth. I firmly believe only in the honourable Constitution of India.”

Malik also targeted the BJP over the issue. “I have been saying that a conspiracy to defame the Maharashtra government, its people is being executed through Wankhede and BJP is behind all this,” Malik said.

According to him, the conspiracy started after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the arrest of his companion Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs case. “Slowly an attack on Bollywood was mounted,” he said.

“They are trying to defame our Bollywood, and take it out of Mumbai to shift it to Uttar Pradesh,” Malik said, referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath creating a film city in Noida and the meeting that he had in Mumbai with film industry representatives.

