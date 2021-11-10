Nawab Malik's 'hydrogen bomb' targets Devendra Fadnavis's underworld links

Maharashtra's Minority Affairs Minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is trying to protect Sameer Wakhede.

Malik accused Fadnavis of "criminalisation of politics" and said that after demonitisation DRI raided places at BKC and seized Rs 14.56 crore fake notes but the Leader of Opposition and the then CM buried the case.

"It is due to the friendship between Sameer Wankhede and Devendra Fadnavis that criminal activities flourished in Mumbai and Maharashtra during the BJP government's tenure,"

said Nawab Malik.

The NCP leader said that he wanted to know how an IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has been posted in Mumbai for the last 14 years.

Malik alleged that a member of Dawood Ibrahim's gang Riyaz Bhati was caught with double passports at an airport but no action was taken against him. He further said Bhati has been seen in photos with Devendra Fadnavis and he even attended an event where PM Modi was also present.

"How did he get access?" Malik asked.

Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged a dubious land deal involving Malik, his family members and two convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case over a decade ago, a charge stoutly denied by the NCP politician.

Malik has been levelling a string of allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede after he led a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs. Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and 19 others were arrested in connection with the cruise drugs case.

More to follow...

