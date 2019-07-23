Naxalite arrested in Jharkhand

A Naxalite, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, has been nabbed in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Tuesday.

During a search operation, Kriyavid Raju Badaik, a member of the banned Jharkhand Janmukti Morcha Parishad (JJMP), was arrested at Pugu village on Monday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Kumar Jha said here.

The SP said that Badaik, who is in his late 20s, is facing charges in several cases lodged with the Bishunpur police station in the district.

The man had been evading arrest since 2015, he said.