NC prez Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid again

NC president Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19 again

Abdullah had first tested positive in April last year

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 13 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 22:42 ist
Farooq Abdullah. Credit: PTI Photo

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19, a party leader said here.

He said the 85-year-old MP from Srinagar was doing fine and has self-isolated at home.

Abdullah had first tested positive in April last year. He was hospitalised then for some days on the advice of doctors for better care.

Farooq Abdullah
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

