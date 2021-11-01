NC women's wing protests against detention of Kashmiri students in Agra after T20 match

The women's wing of National Conference (NC) Monday staged a protest against the detention of Kashmiri students in Agra following the India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup.

The protest march, which was led by state women's wing president Shameema Firdous, was not allowed to step out of the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha by the police.

However, scores of women activists staged a peaceful protest against the police action within the premises of the party headquarters, an NC spokesman said.

He said the protesting activists were holding placards demanding withdrawal of the UAPA case against Kashmiri students in Agra.

They rued the “misapplication” of the charges against Kashmiri students as arbitrary and preposterous, the spokesman said.

The NC's women's wing president said the Kashmiri students in Agra have been given a clean chit by their respective college on their non-involvement in the alleged cheering.

The college authorities have also confirmed that they did not shout any slogans, she said.

“Rather than taking the college assurance at face value, the UP police are victimising these poor kids and their families. The innocent youth are being used as cannon fodder by the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh. The behavior of the UP Police is unacceptable and deeply questionable," she said.

Calling the slogan “making friends with Kashmiri youth” by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent trip to J-K, “an empty rhetoric”, she said the proposition is farfetched in the wake of the “ongoing repression and undue intimidation” of Kashmiri youth.

"How can they be friends with our youth? The government is speaking out with forked tongue and the excesses committed against the Kashmiri students on one pretext or another defeat the hollow promises, which Kashmiris have been fed on since long. We condemn the atrocities against our youth and demand immediate withdrawal of cases against them," she said.

She said it was unfortunate how advocates roughed up innocent youth in Agra while no action was taken against them.

This intimidation and humiliation of our educated youth must stop, Firdous added.

