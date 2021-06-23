NCB arrests Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal in drug case

NCB arrests Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in drug-related case

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 23 2021, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 17:25 ist
File photo of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar. Credit: PTI Photo

The NCB on Wednesday arrested  Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in a drug-related case.    

Iqbal Kaskar was called to the NCB office in Mumbai and was questioned.

He was grilled after international links emerged in the wake of series of investigations over the past year during which the federal agency busted several narcotics networks in Mumbai.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NCB
Dawood Ibrahim
Drugs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage

Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage

Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics

Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics

 