NCB arrests Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in drug-related case

The NCB on Wednesday arrested Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in a drug-related case.
Iqbal Kaskar was called to the NCB office in Mumbai and was questioned.
He was grilled after international links emerged in the wake of series of investigations over the past year during which the federal agency busted several narcotics networks in Mumbai.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest
Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight
Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics
Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up
NASA is sending detergent to space, for science
Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage
Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics