NCB drug bust: Witness Sail bought food for Wankhede, more details emerge

The two panch-witnesses - Prabhakar Sail and KP Gosavi - in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case - were made to bring Frankie rolls for NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

The NCB has listed 10 witnesses in the sensational case so far - which include Prabhakar Sail, KP Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali, Aubrey Gomez, Adil Usmani, V Waigankar, Aparna Rane, Prakash Bahadur, Shoib Faiz and Muzammil Ibrahim.

While Gosavi is a private detective - and according to his Facebook profile claims to be based in Kuala Lumpur, Sail is his personal bodyguard.

In the notarised affidavit and video statements, Sail revealed the chain of events and how they unfolded on October 2, 3, when the raid was carried out.

Sail said that he was asked to to remain present near the NCB’s Ballard Estate office on the morning of October 2 when Gosavi was closeted with agency sleuths.

Gosavi came out with one officer and left with him and at noon summoned Sail to the Green Gate.There, Sail and Gosavi bought a lot of food.

“…Gosavi instructed me to come to Green Gate and wait. I accordingly went there and he got into the car and went to buy rolls, Frankie rolls, water and cold drinks. We went back to the Green Gate and went inside. We went near the boarding and were told to distribute the food. I distributed Frankie rolls to Sameer Wankhede and other staff. I was thereafter told not to leave the premises and instructed to wait at the waiting area for the cruise near the Green Gate,” Sail said in the affidavit.

