NCB officials seize hydro ganja imported from Canada on way to Punjab

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is said to have seized 60 kg of hydroponic weed, considered to be more potent than naturally grown, at Mundra port in Kutch district. The officials confirmed that the substance found in a container turned out to be cannabis, which was concealed in car scrap that arrived from Canada and was to be dispatched to Punjab.

"We have recovered 60 kg of hydroponic weed. We are in the process of initiating criminal action against the importer and receivers. This substance is in huge demand in foreign countries and the demand is escalating in India as well. There have been a number of cases of smuggling reported at airports in several Indian cities. But, this is the first time Mundra port was used for this purpose," a senior officer in know of operation told DH on the condition of anonymity.

He said that this is the first time that a smuggling attempt was made from a "risk-free" country like Canada. Normally, he said, goods imported from Canada, USA and European countries are considered "risk free" and the shipments are allowed to pass without much suspicion. On January 19, DH had reported a team of NCB officers from Delhi had foiled the smuggling bid based on specific input.

"Since consignments are being caught at airports regularly, we believe that the smugglers tried to import from Canada, it being a risk-free country, for speedy Customs clearance, using Mundra port to avoid suspicion," the officer said.

Hydroponic or hydro cannabis are grown without soil, using sand, gravel or water-added nutrients. They are grown mostly indoors or in a controlled environment. This variety is considered to be more potent than the naturally grown.

Two more arrested in 3000 kg heroin haul

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the seizure of 3000 kg heroin worth over Rs 21,000 crore at Mundra port in September, arrested two more suspects and produced them before a special court in Ahmedabad. The court has sent them into NIA custody for five days for questioning.

NIA special prosecutor Amit Nair said that the suspects - Murtuza Hakimi and Alokozai Mohammed - were taken into custody from UP central jail where they were lodged in a case probed by DRI in a separate narcotics case in Noida. During the NIA probe, names of these two Afghan nationals also figured. They are alleged to have planned to procure the heroin and store it, besides paying to customs house agents. With these two fresh arrests, a total of 10 accused have been arrested in the case, including a couple from Chennai and several Afghan nationals.

