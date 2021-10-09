NCB raids film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's residence

NCB raids film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's residence, office

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 09 2021, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 09:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday said it is conducting raids at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in the Bandra area of Mumbai in connection with the cruise ship raid case.

Check out latest videos from DH:

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
India News
NCB

Related videos

What's Brewing

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

Over-speeding, always a killer

Over-speeding, always a killer

DH Toon | New bad news everyday – that's our policy!

DH Toon | New bad news everyday – that's our policy!

Media groups welcome Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Media groups welcome Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

University confers Harbhajan Singh with honorary PhD

University confers Harbhajan Singh with honorary PhD

FB rolls out new Page experience for users in India

FB rolls out new Page experience for users in India

Gujarat extends night curfew in these cities

Gujarat extends night curfew in these cities

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

 