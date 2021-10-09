NCB raids film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's residence, office

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday said it is conducting raids at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in the Bandra area of Mumbai in connection with the cruise ship raid case.
Cruise ship raid case | Raid being conducted at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Bandra area of Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021
Check out latest videos from DH:
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise
Over-speeding, always a killer
DH Toon | New bad news everyday – that's our policy!
Media groups welcome Nobel Peace Prize for journalists
University confers Harbhajan Singh with honorary PhD
FB rolls out new Page experience for users in India
Gujarat extends night curfew in these cities
Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation
Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars