NCB takes Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar into custody

The NCB on Wednesday said that it has taken Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar into custody in a drug-related case.
Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been taken into custody by NCB in a drugs case: NCB
Iqbal Kaskar was called to the NCB office in Mumbai and is being questioned.
He was grilled after international links emerged in the wake of series of investigations over the past year during which the federal agency busted several narcotics networks in Mumbai.
